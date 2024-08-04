Watch Now
Remember the five "P's" of wildfire evacuations

While firefighters continue to make progress fighting fires it's always important to be prepared.
Authorities are reminding residents to pack and remember the five Ps: People, Pets, Prescriptions, Papers like important documents, and Photos during a wildfire evacuation.
When evacuation orders started in Jefferson County, The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming mobilized immediately.

The American Red Cross says that since opening its shelter at Dakota Ridge High School, people have not only come to lay their heads down but also for additional resources.

"Maybe you need your CPAP machine that's at home, and maybe you just need someone to talk to, right?" John Seward with the local Red Cross said.

While the Red Cross can provide some resources, being prepared for a wildfire evacuation can help ensure that you are ready to leave as soon as you need to.

"The first and most important thing is to sign up for emergency notifications in your county or city. That way, you'll be notified when there is an evacuation or you're in a pre-evacuation, so you're ready to go," Brian Willie with South Metro Fire Rescue said.

Remember the five "P's" of wildfire evacuations

Preparing is vital because minutes and even seconds make a difference when a fire is burning.

"You never know how fast these fires are going to come upon you and upon the house. So, any type of delay is just not good. It's not safe. If you get that call for a pre-evac, get ready. Get those five P's ready to go," Willie said.

While people wait for the all-clear to return home, it’s never a bad idea to make a plan or set a family meeting to create one.

"So make these plans ahead of time so that when the unfortunate occurs, you already know what you're going to do," Seward said.

