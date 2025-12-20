Task force created to deal with high fire danger in Colorado

In response to the National Weather Service's declaration of a PDS, "Particularly Dangerous Situation," the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control has created and activated a PDS task force.

It is made up of 10 engines, about 45 total personnel, from five regional fire agencies, as well as overhead and intelligence support, and will be available to assist across the front range as needed.

Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden spoke with Vaughn Jones, Chief of Wildland Fire Management for the Colorado Division of Fire Protection and Control. Chief Jones explained that the task force is made up of agencies further south and east, that are out of the highest fire risk. They are positioned to help the Jefferson and Boulder County fire agencies if and when a fire starts so the local agencies don't get overwhelmed.

"There should be some comfort that we're doing everything we can to be proactive and lean forward. But everybody needs to know that regardless of where you live in Colorado, wildfires can impact so take these precautions be ready to go, follow directions when you get them. And after the wind dies down, look at things to do to harden your house," said Chief Jones.

The task force will be available until Saturday morning.

Ogden asked Chief Jones, "What's your hope for the task force, other than they don't have any work to do?"

"My hope is they get some rest and go home early. If we do get a start where these local agencies need assistance, then we will have a very rapid and effective initial attack and limit the cost and impact of any new fire," said Chief Jones.

This is the first time the NWS has issued a PDS for fire weather in Colorado. It did so because of the potentially high-impact nature of this event, especially the potential for rapid wildfire spread due to extreme winds combined with exceptionally dry air and near-record warm temperatures.

The agencies making up the task force include Denver Fire Department, South Arkansas Fire Protection District 1, Tri Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, Cimarron Hills Fire Protection District and DFPC (Alamosa).