Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsColorado Springs Area

Actions

Turkey Tracks Shooting Area closed until further notice after fire Monday

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 24, 6am
Fire
Posted

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Turkey Tracks Shooting Area is closed until further notice following a small fire Monday, according to officials with the U.S. Forest Service.

The shooting area is located in Sedalia off Highway 67 near the Teller and Douglas County line.

The following agencies helped extinguish the fire:

  • Douglas County Sheriff's Office
  • Douglas County Office of Emergency Management
  • U.S. Forest Service

Due to the ongoing fire danger, the U.S. Forest Service made the decision to close the shooting range. The sheriff's office said a reopening day for the shooting range will be determined based on weather and fire conditions.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 24, 6am

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real-talk-with-micah-smith-logo.jpg

Real Talk with Micah Smith: Watch full episodes now