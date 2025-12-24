Turkey Tracks Shooting Area closed until further notice after fire Monday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Turkey Tracks Shooting Area is closed until further notice following a small fire Monday, according to officials with the U.S. Forest Service.

The shooting area is located in Sedalia off Highway 67 near the Teller and Douglas County line.

The following agencies helped extinguish the fire:



Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Douglas County Office of Emergency Management

U.S. Forest Service

Yesterday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Office of Emergency Management, U.S. Forest Service, and other partner agencies responded to a small fire at the Turkey Tracks Shooting Range.Although the fire was small, current conditions are extremely dry, and… pic.twitter.com/X8stA5H4fk — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 23, 2025

Due to the ongoing fire danger, the U.S. Forest Service made the decision to close the shooting range. The sheriff's office said a reopening day for the shooting range will be determined based on weather and fire conditions.