Wildfire prompts evacuation notice in Fourmile Canyon in western Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A wildfire has forced an evacuation notice for residents in the 700 block of Wild Turkey Trail up Fourmile Canyon in Boulder County.

Vinnie Montez, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said on social media: “If you have received an evacuation notice, you need to stop what you’re doing and evacuate out of the area.”

Evacuees can go to the east parking lot of the Boulder County Justice Center at 6th Street and Boulder Canyon Drive.

Montez said the multiple agencies were responding to the fire, which appeared to be in the size of 1 to 2 acres. No structures have burned.

Officials said residents should use Evening Star Road for evacuations and avoid Turkey Trail. They added that the public should avoid the area and stay off roads up Four Mile Canyon to let emergency personnel respond.

Here is a link to the Boulder County notice.

Boulder County officials ask the public to avoid the area and stay off roads up Four Mile Canyon to let emergency personnel respond. "Fourmile Canyon is one of the most narrow canyons here in Boulder County and the emergency personnel that are going up there — they need all the space they can get in order to get engines and fire trucks up in that area," added Montez.

Wild Turkey Fire Update as of 7:07 p.m. pic.twitter.com/obflGzxZqM — Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (@BldrCOSheriff) December 23, 2025

Denver7 has a crew on the way. This is a developing story and will be updated.