Pearl Fire containment grows to 75%

DENVER — Officials announced Saturday that crews had reached 75% containment in the 128-acre Pearl Fire burning in Larimer County.

The human-caused fire was first reported Monday morning in the Crystal Lakes area, prompting authorities to immediately issue evacuation orders in and around the Red Feather Lakes subdivision.

However, most evacuation orders have been lifted. Evacuation orders remain for Crystal Lakes residents and residents off of Pearl Beaver Road west to Deadman Lookout.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday evening that one structure close to where the fire started was damaged, but no other infrastructure has been impacted.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office determined that the fire originated on private property and was caused by humans. The sheriff’s office said they have identified the person who started the Pearl Fire and are working to verify the circumstances that led to the blaze.

Conditions are expected to become more favorable Saturday evening as rain, snow and cooler temperatures move into the area.