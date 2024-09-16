Mandatory wildfire evacs for Crystal Lakes area in northern Colorado

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the Crystal Lakes area in northern Colorado due to a wildfire.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, mandatory evacuations are in place for Crystal Lakes – south of Black Mountain and north of Lake Erie.

About an hour later, authorities extended the mandatory evacuation zone to include residents in the area of County Road 86 and County Road 170.

A voluntary evacuation area runs north of Black Mountain north to the stateline.

To view the evacuation map in fullscreen, click this link.

The Pearl Fire, as it is being called, was first reported Monday morning. It can be seen from a wildland fire monitoring camera operated by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

Specific numbers on the size of the blaze weren't immediately available.

The Crystal Lakes subdivision is located about 50 miles northwest of Fort Collins and has more than 800 homes within the mountain community.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.