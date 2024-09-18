Crews hold 5% containment in Pearl Fire despite gusty winds

DENVER — The 128-acre Pearl Fire burning north of Red Feather Lakes in Larimer County is holding at 5% containment despite gusty winds Wednesday.

The human-caused fire was first reported Monday morning in the Crystal Lakes area, prompting authorities to immediately issue evacuation orders in and around the Red Feather Lakes subdivision.

Below is a list of evacuation zones still in place as of Wednesday at 1 p.m.:

Mandatory



Crystal Lakes, south of Black Mountain and north of Lake Erie

The area of County Road 86 and County Road 170

Voluntary



Lake Erie and Mitchell Ditch area

Crystal Lakes, north of Black Mountain to the state line

The U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday that ground crews will focus on structure protection along the eastern perimeter and use heavy equipment to secure the fire line. No structures have been lost, and no injuries have been reported.

Air resources in the area will not be able to fly Wednesday due to unsafe conditions and high winds, which could gust up to 35 mph.

9/18/24 Incident Commander Trainee Ty gives update on #pearlfire. Though multiple aircraft are available, they are currently unable to fly due to unsafe conditions and high winds. pic.twitter.com/hNfjdyA4nR — Forest Service, ARP (@usfsarp) September 18, 2024

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office determined that the fire originated on private property and was caused by humans. The sheriff’s office said they have identified the person who started the Pearl Fire and are working to verify the circumstances that led to the blaze.

The sheriff’s office will continue to operate the Joint Information Center and provide information about evacuation notices, animal evacuations and road closures. For evacuation information visit https://www.nocoalert.org/ or text LCEVAC to 888777. The Joint Information Center can be reached at 970-980-2500.

Evacuation Center

An overnight evacuation center was set up at Livermore Community Church, located at 284 W CR74E. Pets are allowed at the church.

Residents can also bring their small animals to NOCO Humane for sheltering. Call them at 970-226-3647 for more details.

A large animal evacuation center was established at The Ranch, located at 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland. To use The Ranch overnight, call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 970-416-1985.