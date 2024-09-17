Pearl Fire: Tuesday's focus is protecting Crystal Lakes neighborhood on east side of fire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Pearl Fire burning north of Red Feathers Lake did not grow overnight and firefighters will focus Tuesday's efforts on the east side of the fire, which is closest to the Crystal Lakes neighborhood.

The fire remains 138 acres and is 0% contained as of Tuesday morning. It began burning on Monday around 11 a.m. in the Crystal Lakes area. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office determined that the fire originated on private property and was caused by humans.

Firefighters from the Crystal Lakes Fire Protection District and Red Feather Lakes Fire Protection District responded and found a fire about five miles northwest of Red Feather Lakes, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office requested additional fire support, and by the end of the day, 75 personnel had worked around the fire.

The incident command team ordered air resources on Monday, and fixed-wing air tankers and helicopters dropped water and fire retardant throughout the day.

The U.S. Forest Service took control of the fire from the sheriff's office at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

In a video update Tuesday morning, Mike Smith, incident commander at the fire, thanked all the agencies that did “such a phenomenal job on the attack yesterday." He said aircraft was able to "paint a box" of fire retardant around the flames, which slowed its progress.

Watch a timelapse of the Pearl Fire from Tuesday morning below.

Smith explained that Division Z, along the east side of the fire, is where most of the resources went on Monday, and where they will focus on Tuesday. The east side of the fire is where the Crystal Lakes neighborhood is located. Smith said once they feel good about that section of the fire's perimeter, they will move to the north and west sides, which are currently unstaffed because there are no values or infrastructure at risk there.

Denver7 sat down with Paul Ostroy, fire management officer with Mountain View Fire Rescue, for insight into how agencies determine their response to wildfires.

Fire management officer shares insight into how agencies determine wildfire response

Crews in airplanes and helicopters will work Tuesday to secure the fire's perimeter and protect infrastructure, the sheriff's office said. Because the aircraft will use Carter Lake for water, recreation on the lake is limited on Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay low with high humidity throughout the day around the fire. Windy conditions are possible, with gusts reaching up to 30 or 40 mph.

Evacuations

Multiple evacuations were ordered on Monday. Below is where they currently stand as of Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.:



Mandatory

Crystal Lakes, south of Black Mountain and north of Lake Erie Crystal Lakes, north of Black Mountain to the stateline The area of County Road 86 and County Road 170

Voluntary

Lake Erie and Mitchell Ditch area



Information Center

The Pearl Fire Joint Information Center opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Residents can call 970-980-2500 for information about evacuations and community resources.

To receive up-to-date information on the fire, text "LCEVAC" to 888777.

Evacuation center

An overnight evacuation center was set up at Cache la Poudre Middle School for people displaced by the fire on Monday night. The evacuation center will transition to Livermore Community Church, 284 W. County Road 74E, at noon Tuesday. Pets are allowed at the church.

Residents can bring their small animals to NOCO Humane for sheltering. Call them at 970-226-3647 for more details.

A large animal evacuation center was established at The Ranch, located at 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland. To use The Ranch overnight, call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 970-416-1985.

Responding agencies

Multiple agencies went to the fire to help the Crystal Lakes Fire Protection District, Red Feather Lakes Fire Protection District and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

That included Glacier View Fire Protection District, Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Greeley Fire Department, Platteville Gilcrest Fire, Platte Valley Fire, Frederick-Firestone Fire, Front Range Fire Rescue, Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Livermore Fire Protection District, Berthoud Fire Protection, Poudre Fire Authority, Colorado Division of Fire Protection & Control, Colorado Department of Wildlife and UCHealth EMS.