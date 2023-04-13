403 Fire burning in Park, Teller counties is almost fully contained

The 403 Fire burning in Park and Teller counties is now 92% contained and 1,518 acres, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Crews are continuing to mop up and secure the fire line so they can reach full containment.

Teller County Sheriff's Office

The fire broke out on March 30 west of the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. It forced mandatory evacuations, all of which were lifted after the fire grew to 1,388 acres over the weekend.

Monday into Tuesday, light rain fell over the fire and the fire held at 1,518 acres and 60% containment.

People in the area may continue to see smoke in the area as heavy fuels smolder.

A red flag warning is in effect for the area around the fire due to warm, dry and windy conditions.

Local News Red flag warnings will impact much of central, eastern Colorado Thursday Stephanie Butzer

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.