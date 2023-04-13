Watch Now
403 Fire burning in Park, Teller counties is almost fully contained

403 Fire
403 Fire April 13 2023_Teller County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:48 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 13:08:13-04

The 403 Fire burning in Park and Teller counties is now 92% contained and 1,518 acres, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Crews are continuing to mop up and secure the fire line so they can reach full containment.

403 Fire April 13 2023_Teller County Sheriff's Office

The fire broke out on March 30 west of the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. It forced mandatory evacuations, all of which were lifted after the fire grew to 1,388 acres over the weekend.

Monday into Tuesday, light rain fell over the fire and the fire held at 1,518 acres and 60% containment.

People in the area may continue to see smoke in the area as heavy fuels smolder.

A red flag warning is in effect for the area around the fire due to warm, dry and windy conditions.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
