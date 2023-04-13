Red flag warnings will impact much of central, eastern Colorado Thursday

DENVER — Critical fire weather conditions will impact much central and eastern Colorado on Thursday.

A red flag warning will go into effect at noon and last through 8 p.m. for the Front Range and much of the eastern plains, according to the National Weather Service out of Boulder. Southern Colorado is also under a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

This warning indicates that conditions are favorable for rapid fire spread thanks to strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures.

Cloud cover will keep the temperature a few degrees cooler than Wednesday, according to NWS.

The winds will be a bit stronger farther south — 40 to 50 mph, where the northern Front Range could see up to 45 mph gusts.

Officials are asking residents to avoid outdoor burning and doing anything that could create sparks.

As of 9 a.m., firefighters had already responded to a small fire along the 2300 block of S. Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

In addition, the Badger Creek Fire in Park County, which is now 100% contained, is continuing to burn about 30 miles south of Hartsel and 15 miles east of Nathrop.

Residents along the Front Range may notice some smoke in the area, but it's not from any of those local fires — it's from wildfires burning in the Mexican state of Sonora, according to BoulderCAST.

By Thursday evening, a cold front will push into the state from the west and northwest. Light showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, are possible north and northeast of Denver overnight, with snow showers possible in the mountains, according to NWS. Those storms will bring close-to-ground lightning and strong wind gusts up to 55 mph.

Cooler and wet weather will move in on Friday.