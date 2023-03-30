Grass fire forces evacuations in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A grass fire burning west of the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument has forced evacuations in Park County.

Just before 11:45 a.m., an alert went out to Park County residents about the fire. The alert instructed anybody within a mile of County Road 403 and Alpine Meadow Lane to evacuate due to a grass fire that is threatening structures.



These evacuations are mandatory and residents should get out as soon as they can, the alert reads.

The fire is burning behind the Florissant Fossil Beds, according to Lt. Bunting, public information officer with Teller County.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 30, 11am

An emergency shelter has been set up at the Lake George Community Center, which is located at 39141 US 24 in Lake George.

Anybody with large animals and livestock should go to the Lake George Fairgrounds at 37371 Highway 24 in Lake George

If you are evacuating and have questions, call 719-836-4200.

A red flag warning is in effect in Park County until 8 p.m. Thursday.