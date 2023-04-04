Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

Light precipitation falls over 403 Fire in Teller, Park counties

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
403 Fire
Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 12:33:14-04

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Light precipitation fell over the 403 Fire Monday night into Tuesday, and pre-evacuation orders remain in place.

The fire, which was reported on March 30 in Park County, remains at 1,518 acres and is 60% contained, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The highs on Tuesday were expected around 32 degrees but with the breeze, it will feel like 19, the sheriff's office said.

There are no changes to Sunday's pre-evacuation orders as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Mandatory evacuations were lifted on Sunday.

403 Fire

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

Click here for an interactive map that shows both evacuation orders and the fire's perimeter.

Officials say the expect to have the fire contained by April 7.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here