Light precipitation falls over 403 Fire in Teller, Park counties

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Light precipitation fell over the 403 Fire Monday night into Tuesday, and pre-evacuation orders remain in place.

The fire, which was reported on March 30 in Park County, remains at 1,518 acres and is 60% contained, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

The highs on Tuesday were expected around 32 degrees but with the breeze, it will feel like 19, the sheriff's office said.

There are no changes to Sunday's pre-evacuation orders as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. Mandatory evacuations were lifted on Sunday.

Park County

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

Click here for an interactive map that shows both evacuation orders and the fire's perimeter.

Officials say the expect to have the fire contained by April 7.