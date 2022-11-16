Henderson student with leukodystrophy gets to meet Tom Brady

HENDERSON, Colo. — It's not every day that Tom Brady halts practice to meet you and play catch with your siblings.

Dorian Hernandez, 7, who has a rare disorder called leukodrystophy, just returned from a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Tampa.

It was thanks to a nonprofit called Dream on 3, which plans spectacular excursions for children with life-altering conditions. Dorian's choice was to head to southwest Florida and watch the seven-time Super Bowl champ, who is his all-time favorite football player.

According to his mother, Brady's hanging out with Dorian took precedent over practice.

"He would run to the field and finish his play, and then he'd come back and finish the conversation that we were having. He did that a couple times," said his Dorian's mother, Andria. "[He] was just so genuine."

