Danny New joined the Denver7 news team as the 8 p.m. anchor and “Mr. Positivity” reporter in January 2022.

He most recently worked in the exact opposite climate: Hosting the nationally syndicated talk show “Daytime” in Tampa, Florida. He has since bought snow pants. Danny also worked as a host/anchor, reporter and producer in Springfield, Massachusetts and Miami, Florida.

Born in the Philadelphia area, Danny grew up in central New Jersey (which he swears is a real place) and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Miami. In his free time, Danny loves playing basketball, strumming his guitar, adding Beatles records to his vinyl collection, and summoning the mysterious laser pointer to confuse his cat, Pepper.

If you have a story idea or question for Danny, he would love to hear from you via email or social media.