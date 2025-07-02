Denver PD investigating police shooting in city's Montbello neighborhood

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting involving its officers in the city's Montbello neighborhood.

Details about the incident are limited at this time.

In a post on X, Denver PD said it is investigating an "officer-involved shooting" in the 4300 block of Del Rio Court.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the 4300 block N Del Rio Ct. One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. No officers were injured. Updates will be posted as they become available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/4YKxToMfR1 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 2, 2025

One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot in the leg, according to the department. No officers were injured.

Denver PD said updates will be posted "as they become available."

This is a developing story.