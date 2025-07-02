Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver PD investigating police shooting in city's Montbello neighborhood

One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot in the leg, according to police. No officers were injured.
Denver Police Department
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting involving its officers in the city's Montbello neighborhood.

Details about the incident are limited at this time.

In a post on X, Denver PD said it is investigating an "officer-involved shooting" in the 4300 block of Del Rio Court.

One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot in the leg, according to the department. No officers were injured.

Denver PD said updates will be posted "as they become available."

This is a developing story.

