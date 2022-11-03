Watch Now
Henderson 7-year-old with rare disease gets sent off for 'dream' weekend by classmates

Dorian Henderson, who has Leukodystrophy, gets to see his favorite player, Tom Brady, play in Tampa
Dorian gets cheered on by hundreds of students at Thimmig Elementary School
Posted at 4:45 PM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 19:14:37-04

HENDERSON, Colo. — Tom Brady may be the most famous player in the NFL, but Dorian Henderson is certainly the biggest superstar at Thimmig Elementary School.

The 7-year-old, who has a rare disease called Leukodystrophy, was greeted with a sonic boom of cheers from his entire school — as well as students from three surrounding high schools — as he kicked off a special trip to Tampa Bay this weekend to see his favorite player take the field for the Buccaneers.

This once-in-a-lifetime voyage was provided by an organization called Dream on 3, which has a goal of "enriching the lives of kids with life-altering conditions by making their sports dreams come true," per their website.

Dorian's disorder affects his brain, and he does not have the use of his legs, but he has outlived his doctors' initial estimated life expectancy.

After being wheeled down the hallway to the sounds of the Prairie View High School band, he took the stage in his school gymnasium, where hundreds of students gathered to cheer for him all the way to his limo waiting outside.

"It was so overwhelming, but overwhelming with happy, gratitude and amazement, that everyone here loves him so much," said his mother, Andrea.

Their flights leaves for Tampa Friday morning. Dorian will get to then enjoy his first-ever beach day before going to Buccaneers practice and then their game on Sunday.

