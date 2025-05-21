Douglas County judge allows election to move forward, voters will decide on becoming home rule entity

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — On Tuesday, a Douglas County district court judge denied a request to stop a special election and allow voters to decide if the county will adopt a home rule charter.

According to the Colorado General Assembly, a home rule charter is defined as follows:

"Ordinances addressing local matters supersede state law. However, in matters of statewide or mixed concern, state laws may take precedence over conflicting home rule ordinances. Without a home rule charter, local governments are strictly subject to the laws of the state."

Colorado law provides 43 topics around which home rule counties can claim authority, including limits on debt, taxes and the use of parks and open space — just to name a few.

A group of citizens filed a lawsuit against the Board of Douglas County Commissioners in April, accusing them of violating Colorado’s open meetings law in their effort to convert the county to a home rule entity. Under the state’s opening meetings law, public bodies are required to give the public prior notice before they hold any meetings where they discuss public business. The plaintiffs said that never happened.

"These meetings are not posted, they're not recorded,” Former Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas, who joined forces with an unaffiliated voter to file the lawsuit, said. “But the commissioners are there with the county attorney and the county manager talking about public business."

The judge ruled on Tuesday that there were no violations of open meeting laws.

“The court recognized the lawsuit for what it truly was: a frivolous attempt to undermine our democracy, driven by petty political grievances and personal vendettas,” Douglas County Commissioner George Teal said. “This victory is not just about today; it is about safeguarding our future. It sends a clear message that we will not tolerate any efforts to manipulate or suppress the democratic process.”

Because the Douglas County district court judge denied the group of citizens' request for a preliminary injunction, county voters will get final say on if the local government will become a home rule entity. If they approve, voters will elect Douglas County Commission candidates for the district where they live, in addition to the county at large. That will happen during a June 24 special election. If that moves forward, in November, voters will finalize the home rule charter document.

If voters approve the charter in November, it will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

