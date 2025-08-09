Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Authorities search for missing Arapahoe County 11-year-old boy

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday morning taking out the trash.

Skyler Meyer went missing at 11:50 a.m. from an apartment complex located in the 8900 block of E. Florida Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

Skyler — who is described as a 70-80 pound, 5-foot tall white male with short blonde hair and hazel eyes — was last seen wearing either a dark shirt, black shorts, and red shoes, or an orange Denver Broncos shirt, with jeans or jean shorts.

A CodeRED alert has been issued to nearby residents to alert them about the missing child.

K9s and drones are en route, as well as Arapahoe Rescue Patrol, Inc.

If you see Skyler Meyer, please call the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center at 303-795-4711.

