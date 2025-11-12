Pandemic fund to feed Denver Public Schools families revived during SNAP benefit freeze

DENVER — With Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits still on hold across the country, the Denver Public Schools Foundation has revived a fund from that started at the height of the coronavirus pandemic to feed families in need.

The nonprofit, which raises money for Colorado’s largest school district, told Denver7 Tuesday the fund has raised more than $125,000 since it launched Oct. 30, just two days before the lapse in SNAP benefit funding.

Sara Hazel, president and CEO of the DPS Foundation, called that total “amazing.”

“We want to make sure that all of our students and families have food so that they can show up to school ready to learn,” Hazel told Denver7 Tuesday.

Five years ago, the Food Security Fund helped pay for grab-and-go meals for kids who weren’t getting their usual meals at school because they were learning remotely.

Now, even with school in session, the ongoing government shutdown and SNAP benefit freeze are once again making many DPS families desperate.

“Luckily, kids are still getting free breakfast and free lunch, but we know that food insecurity continues when they're at home,” Hazel said. “We know that 62% of our families are already eligible for free and reduced lunch… Many of our kids in DPS are food insecure.

“We’ve heard from the schools that the need is rapidly increasing,” she added.

The Food Security Fund is now paying for food and other essential items for families at six community hubs around the city.

The money is also going directly to schools, who can apply for resources like food or grocery store gift cards for staff to give to families in need.

“The community has been incredibly generous,” said Hazel. “And the needs are far outweighing what we've raised so far. We’ve had over $200,000 in requests from schools… Our families really rely on their schools, and their schools are a really great place, a trusted place, in the community.”

Even with the shutdown moving closer to ending, the fund isn’t going anywhere in the near future.

“We just took applications [from schools] for the month of November,” Hazel said. “If we need to reopen them in December, we certainly will. We will give away money as long as we're able to raise it.”

Denver7 Denver7 Gives was able to use viewer donations to present DPS Foundation with a $2,000 check.

Generous Denver7 viewers allowed Denver7 Gives to give an additional $2,000 to the Foundation for the Food Security Fund.

“This means a lot, and it will go directly to the families that need it the most,” said Hazel after receiving that donation.

You can learn more about the Food Security Fund or donate on the Denver Public Schools Foundation's website.



