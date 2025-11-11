As government shutdown continues, Denver7 Gives steps up to support 4 nonprofits helping fight food insecurity

DENVER — Across the metro area, Coloradans are feeling the impact of the government shutdown as SNAP benefits remain in limbo, and many nonprofit organizations are seeing a surge as items quickly come off the shelves.

But thanks to the generosity of Denver7 viewers, Denver7 Gives presented four nonprofits with $2,000 checks, including SECOR Cares, Mountain Resource Center, The Action Center, and We Don't Waste.

Denver7's Russell Haythorn headed to SECOR Cares in Parker, where guests can participate in their free food market offered on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Lisa Long, the nonprofit's director of development, explained that they serve 56 ZIP codes, and there is no income qualifier to come to them for help.

"Oftentimes, when you find yourself in need, you have to prove that you need, and we take that away from them immediately to help restore their hope and dignity," Long said.

As far as how the nonprofit is seeing the impact of the government shutdown, Long explained that guests fill out an application to shop, as it is by appointment only. She explained that, "just in the month of October, those applications increased by over 100%."

After receiving this $2,000 donation, Long said it will help to purchase more food to reach more guests who are "hurting right now."

Next up, Denver7's Maggy Wolanske visited the Mountain Resource Center in Conifer, which has been serving western Jefferson County and eastern Park County since 1990. Sarah Kinzer, CEO of Mountain Resource Center, explained what it is like to serve this area of our state.

"We're the only provider along the 285 corridor, and because we're in unincorporated Jefferson County, there's not a Department of Human Services in our area," said Kinzer. "So when people have needs, they think of us first, and we're very good at what we do and building our relationships with our volunteers, with our clients, and making it a safe space for people to come where there's no stigma attached to having the needs that you have and that you're treated with dignity."

Inside items range from fresh produce to local meats from ranchers close by, along with canned foods and breads. While the shelves may be stocked now, Kinzer explained these items clear out throughout the week as more people continue to need these goods.

"Really, since the beginning of October to today, which is roughly a month ago, we have had 113% increase in the visits to our pantry in both our mobile and on pantry, and so that's just an explosion of need that obviously we weren't anticipating. We've had to pivot very quickly into trying to figure out ways to meet that need," Kinzer said.

Cheers erupted from staff and volunteers when receiving this donation from Denver7 Gives, as the nonprofit has been working to fill the gaps to meet needs in this mountain community.

The donations kept coming as Haythorn and Wolanske visited The Action Center in Lakewood, which has been around since 1968. The Action Center CEO, Pam Brier, explained they are seeing double the numbers right now, and this is not a "short-term problem."

"We're just really encouraging folks to kind of hang in there, keep track of what's happening with us because we know it's a long haul and people are going to continue to need our help," Brier said.

One guest at The Action Center told Denver7 she had not received SNAP benefits this month, which is why she is getting groceries at the nonprofit. Looking at her groceries, she shared her gratitude for the nonprofit and the people inside who were helping her shop.

After receiving the $2,000 donation, Brier explained that it will help them keep their shelves stocked for those in need of help.

The last stop for Denver7 Gives was We Don't Waste in Denver, which has been in operation since 2009, ensuring food goes to people and not in landfills. Kyle Endres, CEO of We Don't Waste, said they redistribute surplus food from the food industry and redistribute it to those in need and operate mobile markets.

"We kind of bring the food pantry to them, and there's a ton of need right now with the SNAP pause and just generally high grocery prices, inflation, families are really struggling to make ends meet," Endres said.

Last week at their monthly mobile market, Endres said there was a 60% increase from the month before, and they are also seeing the need as partnering nonprofits are requesting more donations.

After receiving this donation from Denver7 Gives, Endres said it will help with purchasing food, along with increasing staffing and volunteer support.

"We don't charge for our food. We don't charge to pick up the food, so we're really supported by the community, that's how we do this work, and we are so grateful to everyone for doing this," Endres said.

Denver7 features the stories of people who need help and now you can help them with a cash donation through Denver7 Gives. One hundred percent of contributions to the fund will be used to help people in our local community.

