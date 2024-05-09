Denver Public Schools community hubs helping newcomer parents find jobs

DENVER — When it comes to everyday needs and even some specialized programs, families at Denver Public Schools (DPS) can find support at DPS community hubs.

The hubs address a holistic approach to student learning through several programs and services that support the needs of families.

"We really like to be the first line of support for our parents, as far as community resources," said Luis Gonzalez, who is the workforce coordinator at the Northwest community hub located at Colfax Elementary. "If our parents are doing well, so are our kiddos, that is our main goal."

One of the resources available to families is workforce development, including job placement, resume building, workforce training and interview preparation.

Gonzalez's role is to help parents get jobs, "They come in and we, together, one-on-one job search with them." he said.

It's a resource that has been especially beneficial for those who are new to the country, according to Gonzalez.

"I believe that our new-to-country parents are the most eager and ready to work. They’re willing to work in any opportunity," he said.

Recently, Gonzalez helped Alexis Guerra and Gabrielis Gomez, who have two daughters at DPS, obtain jobs at Walmart and with the Colorado Rockies.

"We have really well-educated people ready and willing to work they have to just be provided the opportunity," said Gonzalez.

It's something the family said they're extremely grateful for.

“I walked a lot looking for a job, with my wife, now that I have a job, I’ll adjust, whether I make a lot or a little, it’s helping me a lot," Guerra said in Spanish.

Gonzalez said helping these families mean a lot to him, as an immigrant himself, who arrived from Costa Rica when he was 4 years old.

"I was a district child, I know my parents would’ve benefited from this when I was in school," he said.

All hubs and resources are available at no cost to all DPS families and include the following:



English classes levels 1-4

GED English tutoring preparation

GED Spanish tutoring preparation

Citizenship preparation

Computer/technology support

Spanish conversation class

Financial literacy classes and 1:1 coaching

Play & Learn early literacy

Parenting classes & workshops

Basic needs assistance

Social-emotional support

Multilingual Education supports (newcomer, immigrants, and refugee families support)

DPS hiring pipeline: jobs available in teaching, support staff, transportation, food services, facilities, paraprofessional and more!

Workforce development: job placement, resume building, workforce training & interview preparation

Childcare available during classes Denver7 DPS Community Hub at Colfax Elementary There are six hubs located throughout the city:

Far Northeast Community Hub

John H. Amesse Elementary School

5440 Scranton St., Denver CO 80239 Central Community Hub

Swansea Elementary School

4650 Columbine St., Denver, CO 80216

Southwest Community Hub

Johnson Elementary School

1850 S. Irving St., Denver, CO 80219

Near Northeast Community Hub

Smith Elementary School

3590 Jasmine St., Denver, CO 80207

Southeast Community Hub

Place Bridge Academy

7125 Cherry Creek N. Dr., Denver, CO 80224

Northwest Community Hub

Colfax Elementary School

1526 Tennyson St., Denver, CO 80204



Since Feb. 2024, the city of Denver said it has helped 1,800 newcomers apply for work permits.