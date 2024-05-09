Denver Public Schools community hubs helping newcomer parents find jobs

DENVER — When it comes to everyday needs and even some specialized programs, families at Denver Public Schools (DPS) can find support at DPS community hubs.
The hubs address a holistic approach to student learning through several programs and services that support the needs of families.
"We really like to be the first line of support for our parents, as far as community resources," said Luis Gonzalez, who is the workforce coordinator at the Northwest community hub located at Colfax Elementary. "If our parents are doing well, so are our kiddos, that is our main goal."
One of the resources available to families is workforce development, including job placement, resume building, workforce training and interview preparation.
Gonzalez's role is to help parents get jobs, "They come in and we, together, one-on-one job search with them." he said.
It's a resource that has been especially beneficial for those who are new to the country, according to Gonzalez.
"I believe that our new-to-country parents are the most eager and ready to work. They’re willing to work in any opportunity," he said.
Recently, Gonzalez helped Alexis Guerra and Gabrielis Gomez, who have two daughters at DPS, obtain jobs at Walmart and with the Colorado Rockies.
"We have really well-educated people ready and willing to work they have to just be provided the opportunity," said Gonzalez.
It's something the family said they're extremely grateful for.
“I walked a lot looking for a job, with my wife, now that I have a job, I’ll adjust, whether I make a lot or a little, it’s helping me a lot," Guerra said in Spanish.
Gonzalez said helping these families mean a lot to him, as an immigrant himself, who arrived from Costa Rica when he was 4 years old.
"I was a district child, I know my parents would’ve benefited from this when I was in school," he said.
All hubs and resources are available at no cost to all DPS families and include the following:
- English classes levels 1-4
- GED English tutoring preparation
- GED Spanish tutoring preparation
- Citizenship preparation
- Computer/technology support
- Spanish conversation class
- Financial literacy classes and 1:1 coaching
- Play & Learn early literacy
- Parenting classes & workshops
- Basic needs assistance
- Social-emotional support
- Multilingual Education supports (newcomer, immigrants, and refugee families support)
- DPS hiring pipeline: jobs available in teaching, support staff, transportation, food services, facilities, paraprofessional and more!
- Workforce development: job placement, resume building, workforce training & interview preparation
Childcare available during classes
There are six hubs located throughout the city:
Far Northeast Community Hub
John H. Amesse Elementary School
5440 Scranton St., Denver CO 80239
Central Community Hub
Swansea Elementary School
4650 Columbine St., Denver, CO 80216
Southwest Community Hub
Johnson Elementary School
1850 S. Irving St., Denver, CO 80219
Near Northeast Community Hub
Smith Elementary School
3590 Jasmine St., Denver, CO 80207
Southeast Community Hub
Place Bridge Academy
7125 Cherry Creek N. Dr., Denver, CO 80224
Northwest Community Hub
Colfax Elementary School
1526 Tennyson St., Denver, CO 80204
Since Feb. 2024, the city of Denver said it has helped 1,800 newcomers apply for work permits.