Denver Public Schools community hubs helping newcomer parents find jobs

When it comes to everyday needs and specialized programs for DPS families, community hubs are offering support
Denver7
Posted at 4:08 PM, May 09, 2024
DENVER — When it comes to everyday needs and even some specialized programs, families at Denver Public Schools (DPS) can find support at DPS community hubs.

The hubs address a holistic approach to student learning through several programs and services that support the needs of families.

"We really like to be the first line of support for our parents, as far as community resources," said Luis Gonzalez, who is the workforce coordinator at the Northwest community hub located at Colfax Elementary. "If our parents are doing well, so are our kiddos, that is our main goal."

One of the resources available to families is workforce development, including job placement, resume building, workforce training and interview preparation.

Gonzalez's role is to help parents get jobs, "They come in and we, together, one-on-one job search with them." he said.

It's a resource that has been especially beneficial for those who are new to the country, according to Gonzalez.

"I believe that our new-to-country parents are the most eager and ready to work. They’re willing to work in any opportunity," he said.

Recently, Gonzalez helped Alexis Guerra and Gabrielis Gomez, who have two daughters at DPS, obtain jobs at Walmart and with the Colorado Rockies.

"We have really well-educated people ready and willing to work they have to just be provided the opportunity," said Gonzalez.

It's something the family said they're extremely grateful for.

“I walked a lot looking for a job, with my wife, now that I have a job, I’ll adjust, whether I make a lot or a little, it’s helping me a lot," Guerra said in Spanish.

Gonzalez said helping these families mean a lot to him, as an immigrant himself, who arrived from Costa Rica when he was 4 years old.

"I was a district child, I know my parents would’ve benefited from this when I was in school," he said.

All hubs and resources are available at no cost to all DPS families and include the following:

  • English classes levels 1-4
  • GED English tutoring preparation
  • GED Spanish tutoring preparation
  • Citizenship preparation
  • Computer/technology support
  • Spanish conversation class
  • Financial literacy classes and 1:1 coaching
  • Play & Learn early literacy
  • Parenting classes & workshops
  • Basic needs assistance
  • Social-emotional support
  • Multilingual Education supports (newcomer, immigrants, and refugee families support)
  • DPS hiring pipeline: jobs available in teaching, support staff, transportation, food services, facilities, paraprofessional and more!
  • Workforce development: job placement, resume building, workforce training & interview preparation

  • Childcare available during classes

    DPS Hubs providing food
    DPS Community Hub at Colfax Elementary

    There are six hubs located throughout the city:

    Far Northeast Community Hub
    John H. Amesse Elementary School 
    5440 Scranton St., Denver CO 80239     		Central Community Hub
    Swansea Elementary School 
    4650 Columbine St., Denver, CO 80216 
    Southwest Community Hub
    Johnson Elementary School 
    1850 S. Irving St., Denver, CO 80219 
    		Near Northeast Community Hub
    Smith Elementary School 
    3590 Jasmine St., Denver, CO 80207 
    Southeast Community Hub
    Place Bridge Academy 
    7125 Cherry Creek N. Dr., Denver, CO 80224 
    		Northwest Community Hub
    Colfax Elementary School 
    1526 Tennyson St., Denver, CO 80204 

Since Feb. 2024, the city of Denver said it has helped 1,800 newcomers apply for work permits.

