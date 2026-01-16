Vail Resorts reports skier visits down 20% this ski season compared to same period last year

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The number of skiers and snowboarders visiting Vail Resorts fell 20% compared to same period last year, the company reported to investors Thursday. Revenue generated from ski school was also down 14.9%. There was a 15.9% drop in revenue generated from food vendors as well, Vail Resorts said.

"We experienced one of the worst early season snowfalls in the western U.S. in over 30 years, which limited our ability to open terrain and negatively impacted visitation and ancillary spending for both local and destination guests during the period," the company's Chief Executive Officer Rob Katz said.

Vail Resorts collected data from the company's North American ski resorts, starting at the beginning of this ski season, through Jan. 4, 2026. The numbers were stacked up against those for the previous ski season through Jan. 5, 2025 at the same resorts.

While the company owns nearly three dozen North American resorts, in Colorado, it owns Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte.

"Snowfall at our western U.S. resorts for November and December was approximately 50% below the historical 30-year average. In the Rockies, snowfall was down nearly 60% versus the historical 30-year average, resulting in approximately 11% of terrain being opened in December," Katz said.

Vail Resorts is one of many businesses impacted by this year's unseasonably warm winter. The heat and lack of snow has had a negative effect on snow plow fleets and farmers, in addition to ski resorts, while golf courses have benefited.

