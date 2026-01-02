Ice Castles Cripple Creek open Saturday, January 10, after historically warm temperatures

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — It's finally starting to feel like winter in Colorado's high country, making it possible for sculptors to finish Ice Castles Cripple Creek. They're set to open on Saturday, January 10, at noon.

“This season marks 15 years of Ice Castles, and we’re thrilled to celebrate that milestone back in Cripple Creek for our third season,” CEO of Ice Castles said Kyle Standifird said in a news release announcing the opening.

Historically warm December temperatures through the Pikes Peak region delayed the Ice Castles Cripple Creek opening to January. Meanwhile, Ice Castles Silverthorne was able to open on Friday, December 19.

After Christmas, cold enough temperatures returned to the Pikes Peak region, enabling ice growing and sculpting to resume around the clock.

Denver7 | Weather Warm weather causing delays for Cripple Creek Ice Castles Owen Skornik-Hayes

Like past years, Ice Castles Cripple Creek will be complete with ice slides, towers, tunnels and caverns, in addition to a Frozen Tap Ice Bar.

You can find tickets to the winter attraction here.