Uncertainty growing for Colorado farmers as drought conditions persist

BERTHOUD, Colo. — At Los Rios Farm just south of Berthoud, the only thing growing this winter season is uncertainty.

Owner Larry Lempka tends to hundreds of animals while grappling with worries about the ongoing drought.

"We're always concerned we never have enough water to begin with," Lempka said.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, parts of northern Colorado are experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions.

The combination of minimal snowfall and record-setting temperatures this season is taking a significant toll on the state's farmers and ranchers.

Denver7 Los Rios Farm in Larimer County, Colorado

"We just don't have the feed available that we should have," explained Lempka. "The ground should be covered with something green or growing right now, and we just don't have that."

The drought has forced Los Rios Farm to reduce the number of animals in their care because there isn't enough feed.

And for a farm that specializes in grass-fed beef and free-range chickens, the lack of vegetation is impacting product quality as well. Lempka's chickens don't have access to the greens they typically consume, which he said affects the quality of eggs they produce.

"It's just not good. I mean, you need moisture for life to survive, and right now, as dry as it is, things are either having to migrate down or just die," Lempka said.

Denver7 Inside one of the chicken coops at Los Rios Farm

The dry conditions are also increasing the risk of disease among animals, something Lempka monitors closely.

"It's a lot more serious when it is dry versus having snow on the ground," he said.

As the calendar approaches the new year, Lempka remains hopeful but realistic about the challenges ahead.

"I'm a farmer. Next year is going to be better, right?" Lempka said with a chuckle.