Douglas County deputies arrest 6 additional suspects in Main Event entertainment center shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County deputies on Thursday announced they had arrested six additional suspects in what appears to be two separate but connected shootings inside a Highlands Ranch entertainment center earlier this month.

In addition to 23-year-old Nevaeha Rayon Crowley-Sanders, who was arrested shortly after the shooting and who now faces 104 charges — including attempted first-degree murder — deputies arrested six other suspects, who were identified from interviews with multiple witnesses, surveillance video and after deputies combed through “significant pieces of evidence.

The six additional suspects arrested by Douglas County deputies were identified Thursday as:



Niyonii Crowley-Sanders, 21, of Denver:

Niyonii faces one count of attempted-first degree murder; nine counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; four counts of first-degree assault; 10 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm; 47 counts of menacing; 1 count of criminal mischief, 47 counts of reckless endangerment; 1 count of unlawful carrying of a weapon; 1 count of prohibited use of weapon.

Keylonie Fenery, 23, of Aurora:

Fenery faces one count of attempted-first degree murder; nine counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; four counts of first-degree assault; 10 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm; 47 counts of menacing; 1 count of criminal mischief, 47 counts of reckless endangerment; 1 count of unlawful carrying of a weapon; 1 count of prohibited use of weapon.

Lorine Stegall, 22, of Arvada:

Stegall faces one count of menacing-real/simulated weapon and one count of carrying a concealed weapon-knife/gun.

Devonta Jackson-Keys, age 29, of Denver:

Jackson-Keyes faces one count of tampering with physical evidence, and one count of accessory to the crime of menacing.

Kiacia Jackson, age 22, of Denver:

Jackson faces one count of third-degree assault; one count of disorderly conduct-fighting in public; and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Ajie Fair-Munoz, age 24, of Denver:

Fair-Munoz faces one count of third-degree assault; and one count of disorderly conduct-fighting in public.

All six suspects have bonded out, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, who added that multiple guns were found at the scene. Anyone who has any information related to this shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

“Our Detectives have been working around the clock since the night of the Main Event shooting. You cannot come into Douglas County and engage in criminal conduct or be part of trying to cover up criminal conduct. We will identify you and track you down no matter where you hide. You will not escape justice for the crimes you have committed,” said Sheriff Darren Weekly in a statement Thursday.

Woman accused in shooting at Highlands Ranch Main Event faces 104 charges

Investigation into separate but apparently connected shootings continues

The investigation into what unfolded at the Main Event entertainment center began Feb. 8, when Douglas County deputies were called to the complex on a report of a shooting. On the parking lot of the venue, responding deputies found 23-year-old Jalin Seabron allegedly armed with a weapon.

The suspect was shot and killed by one of the deputies after refusing to drop his firearm, a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said. It was not immediately clear whether Seabron had moved toward the deputy in a threatening manner, or if he had raised his firearm to shoot at the deputy. That deputy – whose identity has not been released – was later placed on administrative leave per department policy.

Once inside the complex, deputies found a woman who had been shot in the chest, though she was expected to survive her injuries. Authorities later determined she had been shot by 23-year-old Nevaeha Rayon Crowley-Sanders following an argument in the women’s bathroom at the Main Event, according to court documents obtained by Denver7 a few days after the shooting.

The two, who are reportedly acquaintances, were at Main Event with "several of their friends" that night when a physical altercation ensued inside the bathroom.

Following the fight, Crowley-Sanders then allegedly shot the victim, who suffered injuries to the rib cage and thigh, among others.

During her first court appearance, prosecutors said that following that shooting Crowley-Sanders then went into the arcade of the entertainment center and fired at least one additional shot before meeting up with Seabron in the parking lot of the entertainment center.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly called the incident "dangerous" and "chaotic," and the sheriff's office later released a statement asking the public not to jump to conclusions as detectives continued the investigation.

Body camera video from this shooting has yet to be released and in a statement Thursday, the attorney representing Seabron's family said he "categorically rejects" how Seabron has been portrayed by the sheriff's office following the deadly shooting.

"The Sheriff's Office is deliberately conflating two separate incidents and attempting to retroactively justify the shooting of an innocent man. The public deserves to see this evidence!" the attorney said.