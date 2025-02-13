Woman accused in shooting at DougCo’s Main Event center faces 104 charges

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – A woman accused of one of two shootings at the Main Event entertainment center in Highlands Ranch this past weekend now faces 104 charges.

23-year-old Nevaeha Rayon Crowley-Sanders of Denver is allegedly connected to one of the shootings that happened just before midnight on February 8 in which she is accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun eight times at a victim, who is expected to survive.

Main Event is a restaurant, bar, and entertainment complex located at 64 Centennial Boulevard. Crowley-Sanders faces a long list of charges including multiple counts of attempted murder, felony menacing, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief, prohibited use of a firearm, among other charges.

Crowley-Sanders’ bond was set at $1 million. Investigators believe the two shootings were connected.

Crime Argument in bathroom escalated to shooting at Highlands Ranch Main Event: Docs Sydney Isenberg

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at Main Event on the report of a shooting and discovered an armed man in the parking lot. This led to one deputy shooting the man, who has been identified as 23-year-old Jalin Seabron. That deputy is now on paid administrative leave, per protocol.

A second woman was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest and investigators believe that victim was shot by Crowley-Sanders.

Denver7 obtained court documents which allege the shooting stemmed from an argument in the women’s bathroom at Main Event. The two, who are reportedly acquaintances, were at Main Event with "several of their friends" Saturday night, according to the documents.

Following a physical fight in the bathroom, Crowley-Sanders then allegedly shot the victim who suffered injuries to the rib cage and thigh, among other injuries. Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly called the incident "dangerous" and "chaotic," and the sheriff's office later released a statement asking the public not to jump to conclusions as detectives continued the investigation.



Watch Denver7's coverage below from Sunday about the shooting, which happened at a popular entertainment center for teens and children.