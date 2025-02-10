Judge sets bond at $1M for woman accused of shooting person inside DougCo's Main Event entertainment center

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A judge set bond at $1 million for a woman accused of shooting another woman inside the Main Event entertainment center in Highlands Ranch late Saturday.

Nevaeha Rayon Crowley-Sanders, 23, of Denver appeared in Douglas County court on Monday morning following her arrest over the weekend.

She was allegedly part of one of two shootings — which appear to be connected — that unfolded at Main Event just before midnight on Feb. 8. Main Event is a restaurant, bar, and entertainment complex located at 64 Centennial Boulevard.

Watch Denver7's coverage below from Sunday about the shooting, which happened at a popular entertainment center for teens and children.

Man shot, killed by Douglas County deputy after shooting inside Highlands Ranch Main Event; 1 person wounded

Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a shooting, and found an armed man in the parking lot who did not comply with their demands to drop the firearm. This led to one deputy shooting the man, who has been identified as 23-year-old Jalin Seabron. That deputy is now on paid administrative leave, per protocol. At the scene, deputies also found a female victim with a gunshot wound to her chest. She is expected to survive. Authorities determined that that woman had allegedly been shot by Crowley-Sanders, who was taken into custody. She was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. Multiple firearms were recovered from the scene.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly called the incident "dangerous" and "chaotic," and the sheriff's office later released a statement asking the public not to jump to conclusions as detectives continued the investigation.

Crime Man shot, killed by DougCo deputy after shooting at Highlands Ranch Main Event Stephanie Southey

On Monday morning, representatives with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office told the judge that the victim and suspect knew each other from high school. They said a physical altercation broke out in a Main Event bathroom and Crowley-Sanders allegedly fired multiple times, striking the victim about four times.

The prosecutors said she then went into the arcade, fired at least one additional shot, and then met up with an armed man, and the two of them left Main Event and went to the man's car. They said the defendant put her firearm in the back of his car and when law enforcement arrived, they shot the man and arrested Crowley-Sanders.

Prosecutors said additional charges are possible and requested a cash surety bond to be set at $1 million.

Denver7's Allie Jennerjahn was at the courthouse on Monday morning to hear what the parties had to say about the shooting and their arguments about bond amount.

Bond set at $1M for woman accused of shooting person at DougCo's Main Event

The defense said Crowley-Sanders' family and loved ones — several were sitting in the courtroom — requested a $25,000 cash surety bond, which they could afford. However, the defense asked for a $50,000 bond. The defense argued that the defendant has ties to the community, is not a flight risk and does not have a criminal history. She has sole custody of her 2-year-old child and is set to graduate from college in about two months, they said. They described her as a full-time parent and student.

Magistrate Alisha Coombe noted significant community safety concerns, especially because the defendant is accused of bringing a gun into a place typically full of kids. She also noted concerns about the defendant's willingness to appear at future court dates.

Coombe set bond at $1 million cash or surety. In addition, Crowley-Sanders is prohibited from going near the victim or her home, and any witnesses, should she bond out. She is also not allowed to possess a firearm.

Crowley-Sanders is next due in court on Feb. 13.