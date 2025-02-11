Argument in women's bathroom escalated to shooting at Highlands Ranch Main Event: Docs

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Court documents obtained by Denver7 revealed that the shooting at the Main Event entertainment center in Highlands Ranch on Saturday started with an argument inside the women's bathroom.

Nevaeha Rayon Crowley-Sanders, 23, of Denver appeared in Douglas County court on Monday morning following her arrest over the weekend.

She was allegedly part of one of two shootings — which appear to be connected — that unfolded at Main Event just before midnight on Feb. 8. Main Event is a restaurant, bar, and entertainment complex located at 64 Centennial Boulevard.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a shooting and found an armed man in the parking lot who reportedly did not comply with their demands to drop the firearm. This led to one deputy shooting the man, who has been identified as 23-year-old Jalin Seabron. That deputy is now on paid administrative leave, per protocol.

At the scene, deputies also found a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest. She is expected to survive. Authorities determined that that woman had allegedly been shot by Crowley-Sanders, who was taken into custody. She was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault. Multiple firearms were recovered from the scene.

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly called the incident "dangerous" and "chaotic," and the sheriff's office later released a statement asking the public not to jump to conclusions as detectives continued the investigation.

Magistrate Alisha Coombe on Monday set Crowley-Sanders's bond at $1 million cash or surety. In addition, she is prohibited from going near the victim or her home, and any witnesses, should she bond out. She is also not allowed to possess a firearm.

Local Bond set at $1M for woman accused of shooting person at DougCo's Main Event Stephanie Butzer

According to court documents obtained by Denver7, Crowley-Sanders and the victim were acquaintances and knew each other in high school. The two were at Main Event with "several of their friends" Saturday night.

At some point, Crowley-Sanders and the victim got into a physical fight in the women's bathroom, according to court documents. The probable cause statement did not outline the cause of the fight.

Court documents state Crowley-Sanders pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired eight times at the victim.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim suffered several injuries, including:



A shot in the rib cage. The bullet "came to rest" near her right armpit against her ribs

A bullet fragment in her right thigh

A bullet fragment in her right calf

A "through and through" bullet wound to her left heel

Authorities said the victim is expected to survive.

Denver7's Stephanie Butzer contributed to this report.