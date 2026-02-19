'Wish I could give them a hug:' Grandson mourns family members lost in I-25 tragedy

BOULDER, Colo. — The aftermath of Tuesday's 36-vehicle crash continues to unfold with five people dead, dozens still hospitalized, and families are left processing the unthinkable.

The Pueblo County Coroner has identified five of the victims from the crash. They are 90-year-old David L. Kirscht and his son, 64-year-old Scott L. Kirscht, both of Walsenburg; 66-year-old Karen Ann Marsh of Pueblo; and Mary Sue Thayer and Thomas R. Thayer of Rye.

Denver7's Maggy Wolanske interviewed Wilbur Thayer, the grandson of Mary Sue and Thomas R. Thayer, in June, when he was turning tragedy into hope by creating hearts from flower petals following the Pearl Street Mall attack.

Wilbur returned to Boulder on Wednesday to share memories of the couple he adored.

"They were very sweet and very kind. They would always help out if you needed anything, financially, emotionally, anything. They would always be there," Wilbur said.

Wilbur Thayer Photo of Mary Sue and Thomas Thayer from Rye, Colorado, provided by grandson Wilbur Thayer.

He refers to them as 'Grandma Mary' and 'Grandpa Tom.' While Rye, Colorado, is a bit of a drive, the memories from those visits will now hold even more meaning for Wilbur.

"Visited her, I want to say a little over a year ago, and she gave me a quilt, and she was telling me all about how she wanted to take me over to see the northern lights eventually, because her and my grandpa loved to travel, first of all and so they wanted to take me with them to go see the northern lights sometime next year and then next thing I know, they are just dead," Wilbur said.

Officials described the "brown out" conditions on Tuesday, with strong winds blowing dirt onto the interstate, making visibility "next to nothing." Wilbur urged people to pay attention when on the roads and wished safety protocols had been in place on the interstate.

"Honestly, I wish they would have closed the road or at least kept the semis from driving on there. They are high-profile vehicles as is; they are top-heavy, they tip easily, and if anyone gets into a crash with a semi, there's going to be fatalities, or at least very bad injuries. So putting them out in high winds already was a recipe for disaster," Wilbur said.

Jordan Ward

Now, he's left trying to make sense of it all and left wishing for more moments with them.

"I miss them for sure. I don't really wish I could tell them anything. I wish I could give them a hug," Wilbur said.

A total of 29 passenger vehicles and seven semi-trailers were involved in the crash, the cause of which is still under investigation, CSP officials said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is warning drivers that proactive road closures may take place in the area through Thursday due to limited visibility.