Number of dead in I-25 pileup near Pueblo rises to 5 as CDOT warns it may shut down highway due to high winds

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A man injured in Tuesday’s massive pileup on Interstate 25 south of Pueblo died overnight, troopers with the Colorado State Patrol said Wednesday, bringing the number of dead from the crash to five.

Two other men – 90-year-old David L. Kirscht and his son, 64-year-old Scott L. Kirscht, of Walsenburg; and two women – Mary Sue Thayer, 72, of Rye; and 66-year-old Karen Ann Marsh, of Pueblo, were identified late Tuesday as the initial four victims killed in the 36-vehicle pileup just south of the Pueblo city limits.

The fifth victim has not been identified by the Pueblo County coroner.

Another 28 people were still being treated for their injuries at two area hospitals, with the majority sustaining minor to moderate injuries. Seven sustained serious bodily injury from the crash, according to a Colorado State Patrol (CSP) spokesperson.

Dangerous “brown out” conditions created by heavy winds and blowing dirt which rolled through the area were partly to blame for Tuesday’s massive pileup along both sides of the highway, CSP Major Brian Lyons told news media during a news conference later Tuesday.

A total of nine passenger vehicles and seven semi-trailers were involved in the crash, which is still under investigation, CSP officials said. Besides the human casualties, four sheep were killed in the massive pileup, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.



Video obtained by Denver7 shows a sheep running amid the chaos following the crash:

The interstate was closed for several hours, with the southbound lanes reopening about four hours after the crash and the northbound lanes, where most of the pileup occurred, reopening to traffic shortly before 11:40 p.m.

But dangerous winds that could create “brown out” conditions similar to Tuesday’s will persist for the next couple of days across the southeastern corner of the state, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

A high wind warning is in effect through Thursday morning across the San Luis Valley, the southeast mountains and the southern I-25 Corridor due to the potential for strong downslope winds across the Pikes Peak region that could reach gusts of up to 75 mph in some places.

A red flag warning is also effect for a large portion of southeast Colorado from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday due to gusty winds and dry conditions that will bring critical fire weather conditions to much of the area, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Those conditions have prompted CDOT to warn drivers that proactive road closures may take place south of US 50, including I-25 south of Pueblo and US 287 south of Lamar through Thursday due to limited visibility.

“CDOT urges motorists to be prepared for road conditions that can change or decline quickly,” a CDOT spokesperson said in a news release Tuesday evening. “Motorists should travel with caution, as they may also encounter delays or safety closures due to the adverse weather and difficult driving conditions.”

Among the tips offered by CDOT if a dust storm occurs, they recommended:



Avoid driving into or through a dust storm if possible.

While driving through dust and smoke make sure to have your headlights on.

Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.

Do not stop in a travel lane; look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway.

Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from other vehicles.

Turn off all vehicle lights , including your emergency flashers, while parked . You do not want other vehicles approaching from behind to use your lights as a guide, possibly crashing into your parked vehicle.

Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake pedal.

Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled and wait for the storm to pass.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.

A driver’s alertness and safe driving ability is still the number one factor in preventing crashes.

Drivers were urged to check out COtrip for possible closures and travel conditions.