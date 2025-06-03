Boulder comes together following Pearl Street Mall attack that injured 12 peaceful demonstrators

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder's Pearl Street Mall still carried heavy emotions on Monday as many stopped by the Boulder County Courthouse to place flowers and reflect on the attack that took place on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, the local group from the organization Run For Their Lives held its weekly walk to bring attention to the Israeli hostages held in Gaza. The Boulder group walks every Sunday and planned to do so at 1 p.m. at the corner of 8th and Pearl streets. Sunday was the start of the Jewish holiday Shavuot.

The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, of Colorado Springs, is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into the crowd of demonstrating people, injuring 12 of them, and yelling "Free Palestine," according to a federal arrest affidavit Denver7 obtained and Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty. A state arrest affidavit added that witnesses saw him using a commercial weed sprayer filled with a flammable substance as a makeshift blowtorch.

Nobody was killed in the incident, which the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has labeled a “targeted terror attack.”

One by one, flowers were placed on a fence in the area on Monday. Lisa Turnquist was part of the Run for Their Lives group and witnessed a "big explosion."

"When it happened, it's like adrenaline. It's like something just happened that serious, it's not normal. You have to react. Either you're going to run, you're going to stay your ground, you're going to help, whatever. So I just had to help," Turnquist said.

Twenty-four hours later, Turnquist returned to the site to leave a bouquet and an Israeli flag. She told Denver7 she didn't want to get out of bed but felt compelled after learning the suspect had a court appearance.

Maggy Wolanske

"We were at the courthouse and delayed... Even though we couldn't see him, we could watch it live someplace, and we weren't able to see what happened, and we have to push back. That's what we're doing," said Turnquist. "We're here to be visual, so people see us and say, 'Wow, this really happened and it's really human beings.'"

While some people placed flowers along the fence, 17-year-old Wilbur Thayer was inspired to use flower petals to make a heart as a message of hope.

"That even though people got hurt, things will turn out okay in the end, hopefully. I'm also hoping it encourages people to set down more flowers to show support, because it's just sad. They didn't even do anything to deserve that, and yet they ended up on fire," Thayer said.

Maggy Wolanske

Thayer said his family often visits the Pearl Street Mall so his little sisters can play in the fountain. He is now left processing the devastation that happened in a spot that means so much to him.

"I don't understand how someone could take a positive, peaceful protest like that and turn it into something so violent, especially in such an unusual way," Thayer said.

Amid the frustration and fear, the Jewish community in Boulder is helping each other through this tragic time. In a statement shared on social media, the Jewish Community Center said, "When events like this enter our own community, we are shaken. Our hope is that we come together for one another."

Maggy Wolanske

Elyana Funk, executive director of the University of Colorado Boulder Hillel, shared how strength can come through support.

"This is a time when we come together and hold one another up. One of the things that I'm really proud of our Jewish community is that we show up for each other, and so part of that statement was the groups coming together to say, 'We're here and you're not alone,'" Funk said.

CU students who are still on campus can find support at CU Boulder Hillel.

"So we're coming together as a community in the coming days to be stronger together," Funk said. "We definitely want students to know we are here for them and that they are not alone."

Maggy Wolanske

Thayer hopes the acts of support will continue throughout the city.

"It makes it easier, though, knowing that at least a few people will see the hearts and then they'll know that there's still some kindness," the teen said.

On Monday, JEWISHcolorado announced the launch of an emergency fund to help those injured in Sunday's attack and the community as a whole. The group is looking to raise $160,000 and plans to use the funds for the following "essential areas:"



Enhanced safety and security measures : Providing additional protection for Jewish institutions, events, and gathering places throughout Boulder County.

: Providing additional protection for Jewish institutions, events, and gathering places throughout Boulder County. Direct victim support : Offering immediate financial assistance to those directly impacted by the attacks to help with medical expenses, lost wages, transportation, and other urgent personal needs.

: Offering immediate financial assistance to those directly impacted by the attacks to help with medical expenses, lost wages, transportation, and other urgent personal needs. Comprehensive trauma support : Offering professional counseling and healing resources to both direct victims of the attacks and community members experiencing fear, anxiety, and secondary trauma.

: Offering professional counseling and healing resources to both direct victims of the attacks and community members experiencing fear, anxiety, and secondary trauma. Emerging community needs: Creating flexibility to address unforeseen challenges that may arise as our community navigates this difficult period.

To learn more about the fund or donate, follow this link.