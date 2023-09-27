Vehicle information released in deadly hit-and-run crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to keep an eye out for a vehicle possibly connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened over the weekend in Aurora.

The CBI on Wednesday issued a Medina Alert for a 2016 model black Ford Explorer with Colorado license plate BWWG03.

The vehicle is suspected to have damage to or is missing the driver’s side headlight, the CBI said in a release.

A 42-year-old woman was struck and killed at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday while crossing the eastbound lanes of Colfax Avenue near a pedestrian bridge outside Children’s Hospital Anschutz Medical Campus.

The CBI said the vehicle was headed eastbound on Colfax Avenue between Ursula Street and N. Uvalda Street and the driver of the SUV fled the scene.Anyone with information in the deadly hit-and-run crash is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department at 404-739-6000.

It was a weekend of deadly hit-and-runs in the Denver metro area that claimed the lives of four pedestrians.

Littleton police announced on Wednesday the arrest of a suspect in one of those crashes that claimed the life of 51-year-old Preston Dunn, who was struck and killed at an intersection near Bowles Avenue and Santa Fe Drive early Sunday morning.

Georgio Willie Moore was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide after a Medina Alert was issued for a vehicle believed connected to that crash.

Moore faces other charges connected to the hit-and-run crash, police said.