Littleton police arrest man in connection to deadly hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

LITTLETON, Colo. — A 34-year-old man was arrested in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened over the weekend in Littleton.

Police on Tuesday announced Georgio Willie Moore was arrested by Littleton police and was charged with vehicular homicide.

The victim, 51-year-old Preston Dunn was struck near the intersection Bowles Avenue and Santa Fe Drive at around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert on the suspect’s Jeep Grand Cherokee that had possible damage to the left front side of the vehicle.

Moore will also face other charges in connection to the hit-and-run, but Littleton police did not outline those charges.

It was a deadly weekend where four pedestrians were hit and killed by Denver-area drivers which highlights a larger trend of rising crashes involving pedestrians in Colorado

Local News CDOT: Pedestrian fatalities at "all-time high," 2023 could be record year Colette Bordelon

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reported 111 pedestrians killed on Colorado roads in 2022,which represented 15% of the state’s traffic fatalities.

So far in 2023, 81 pedestrians have died in Colorado, CDOT told Denver7.

"That's about 12% more than this time last year," said Sam Cole, traffic safety manager for CDOT. “Some of the areas where we're seeing the biggest increase include Jefferson County and also down in Pueblo County and El Paso County, we're seeing double-digit increases in those areas.”