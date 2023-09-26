CDOT: Pedestrian fatalities at "all-time high," 2023 could be another record year

DENVER — Over the weekend, four pedestrians were hit and killed by drivers in the Denver metro area. The devastating two days on Colorado roads are part of a larger trend when it comes to pedestrian fatalities in the state.

According to data from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), 111 pedestrians were killed on Colorado roads, making up 15% of the state's total traffic fatalities.

“It's not just the last year, we've seen the number of pedestrians killed in the state of Colorado double over the last 10 years," said Sam Cole, the traffic safety manager for CDOT. “I was thinking last year was going to be the record year. But now, it looks like this year will be the record year.”

So far this year, 81 pedestrians have died in Colorado. That does not include the four people from over the weekend.

"That's about 12% more than this time last year," said Cole. “Some of the areas where we're seeing the biggest increase include Jefferson County and also down in Pueblo County and El Paso County, we're seeing double-digit increases in those areas.”

Cole believes behavioral changes, on behalf of both drivers and pedestrians, must be made to slow the trend in Colorado.

On Tuesday, CDOT will place neon safety reminders at five busy intersections in Denver and Aurora, in order to raise awareness surrounding pedestrian safety.

In Denver:



Wynkoop Street & 18th Street near Union Station

Federal Boulevard & Howard Place

Broadway and 6th Avenue

In Aurora:

E. Montview Boulevard & Ursula Street

E. 16th Place & Victor Street

The neon pedestrian figures will have QR codes that can be scanned, and will have more information about pedestrian safety.

