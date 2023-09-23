Pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle near Children's Hospital Colorado

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning outside Children’s Hospital Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.

According to Aurora Police, a vehicle struck and killed the pedestrian near E. Colfax Avenue and Children’s way, which is in front of the walking bridge near the campus.

There was no other information available on the person who died or if the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The fatal crash happened at around 4 a.m. and police said the eastbound lanes of Colfax were shut down near Ursula as the investigation continued.

This is a developing story and will be updated.