Taylor Swift in Denver: Everything you need to know for tonight's concert

DENVER — Taylor Swift mania has hit Denver ahead of tonight and Saturday’s concerts at Empower Field at Mile High.

Along with the thousands of fans arriving for the much-anticipated tour, Denver-area businesses are looking forward to a boost in sales that comes with all of the hoopla.

Cities nationwide have already felt the Taylor Swift boost. In Chicago last month, Swift held three concerts which helped the city to break an all-time record for weekend hotel room occupancy, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Now it’s Denver’s turn for some of that good fortune. The stadium is ready and businesses are bracing for a big boost.

“What you have to remember is that someone like Taylor Swift is an economy all of her own and she can shape local economies on the basis of the hundreds of thousands of fans she has all in markets across the country.” said Skyler McKinley, AAA regional director of public affairs.

Even though the concert is in Denver, that's not stopping other cities in Colorado from trying to cash in on the frenzy.

In Castle Rock on Thursday, hundreds of people stood in line for the chance to win concert tickets.

“People are changing their menus, and like hosting dance parties and craft events,” said fan Taylor Prado.

Many people told Denver7 if they can't go to the concert, they’re still seeking out Taylor Swift-themed events, parties, craft nights, hosted by other businesses.

The Common Sense Institute estimates the concerts will generate $140 million for the state's gross domestic product.

The estimated 75,000 fans are expected to attend the concerts Friday and Saturday night and that could lead to more than $200 million in direct consumer spending, according to the institute.

If you’re wondering what is the big deal? Why all of the hype?

We asked marketing experts and they said Swift’s strategy of nostalgia, a strong fan base and scarcity all play a role in drumming up this level of attention.

“It's also genius from the marketing perspective, because it's going to be tapping into pretty much all of her customer segments. So if you loved her and her early days, her rebellious days, or country days.” said Alix Barasch, associate professor of marketing at the CU Boulder Leeds School of Business.

Adding in how Swift interacts with her massive fan base can cause a frenzy.

“From a fan engagement perspective, she's very, very good at connecting through social media, and providing almost a gamification to her engagement,” said Melissa Archpru Akaka, professor of marketing at University of Denver Daniels College of Business. "I think the art that she creates through her music, and by writing her own songs, and using them to really reflect how she feels and how she experiences life, I think, speaks to that level of authenticity that sometimes, not all artists are able to capture, because maybe they don't spend as much time sort of just kind of revealing the layers of complexity of life."

Going to the concert? Here's what you need to know

First, be sure you are weather-prepared, just in case. Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo says there is a slight chance of a thunderstorm, particularly around the start of the show. She says expect a 20 percent chance of a storm. For Saturday's concert, there's a slightly better chance of showers.

Thinking of driving to Empower Field at Mile High? You must purchase parking passes in advance

If you’re thinking of driving or carpooling to the shows, Empower Field asks that you buy parking passes in advance as there won’t be any on-site sales happening.

Parking passes can be purchased here.

Empower Field officials said Thursday tailgating will be allowed prior to the show for fans with parking passes, but “in an effort to streamline entry and egress” for all concert-goers, fans without tickets are “strongly encouraged from gathering in the parking lots and outside the stadium.”

Because parking at Empower Field is expected to be at capacity, those driving or carpooling to the show were encouraged to seek parking at Ball Arena, the Denver Aquarium, Riverside Church and the Auraria Campus.

If you’re taking public transportation, plan your trip way ahead in advance

Let’s say you’re not taking your own car or carpooling with others to go see Taylor Swift – how are you going to get there?

The rideshare pickup and drop off area is located south of the stadium on Eastbound Howard Place, directly adjacent to the Decatur-Federal RTD Light Rail Station and Parking Lot M, but “due to the volume of events in Denver this weekend” (there’s three Rockies games and two Cirque du Soleil shows to boot), Empower Field officials encourage concert-goers to plan their trips well in advance before leaving home and the stadium after the shows and “anticipate longer expected arrival and departure times.”

Good news, though: Rideshare pickup vehicles will now be able to access the stadium’s pickup location from either Northbound or Southbound Federal Blvd, officials said in a news release. Those vehicles will queue along eastbound Howard Place and will be directed southward after making a pickup, where they’ll be able to quickly access I-25 and Downtown Denver via 8th Ave., Colfax Ave. via the Federal and Colfax Cloverleaf Interchange, or 6th Ave. via southbound Federal Blvd.

Those taking RTD light rail will find connections to the C, E and W rail line stops. Those taking the light rail won’t have to pay a fare due to the district’s zero fare program, which runs through the end of the summer.

Leave your cash at home

Look, I was also against using cash before the pandemic but I am now a convert and folks, let me tell you: It’s worth it – even more so because Empower Field is a cashless venue and you can pay for stuff through Apple Pay or credit cards.

For Swifties carrying cash, reverse ATMs will be available on-site for crash-to-card conversion.

Leave these items at home or they’ll be confiscated

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at Empower Field, but the following items are prohibited:

No professional cameras including any camera with a detachable lens

No signs larger than 11" by 17"

No lights of any kind (including on clothing)

Clear bags may not contain graphics, stickers, writing, or other decorations on more than one side of the bag

No backpacks of any kind including clear backpacks

No stainless steel water bottles (e.g. Hydro flasks)

No professional video or audio recording equipment

Your friendship bracelets and portable charges will be allowed though, so not all is lost. For more information on the NFL’s clear bag policy, head here.

Doors for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert open at 4:30 p.m. The show starts two hours later.