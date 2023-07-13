Colorado activities to match each Taylor Swift era

DENVER — Fans will descend upon Colorado for Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" stop in the Mile High City this weekend. While Swift's 3-hour performance will most likely be the highlight of the trip, there's plenty Taylor-adjacent activities that will make anyone's time in Colorado worthwhile.

We've curated a list of Colorado activities that match each of Taylor Swift's eras.

1. "Taylor Swift" Era

Before she became a pop queen, Taylor Swift began her career as a country darling. So grab your boots, because we're two-stepping the night away at the Grizzly Rose. The country bar has been a staple music venue in the Denver metro since 1989 (don't worry, we'll get to that era soon.)

If you're looking to get your weekend started early, ladies drink free on Thursdays. Those with tickets to Saturday's Taylor Swift show can check out Stoney Larue at the Grizzly Rose Friday night. Bonus: Sunday nights are family nights, meaning all ages are welcome.

2. "Fearless" Era

Swift still held onto our country roots in her second album, but there was a noticeable slide into a more country-pop sound — a popular trend at that time in the 2000s. Her hair was curly, her guitar was bedazzled and the color palette was primarily gold tones. She was also young, meaning her songs revolved around high school love and friendships.

Like her music, those friendships have endured the test of time. Therefore, the best way to commemorate your "Fearless" era is to get permanent bracelets with your besties. Several boutiques offer the service, including Love Weld and Love Saro. You'll have a beautiful bracelet you can show off during the friendship bracelet trades at the shows!

3. "Speak Now" Era

We were "Enchanted" to hear Taylor's Version of this beloved album, which was released July 7. If you haven't had a chance to listen to all 22 songs, you'll have plenty of time as you hike the Enchanted Forest Trail Loop near Golden. It's a 3.5-mile loop and typically takes nearly two hours — just enough time to listen to the album all the way through.

4. "Red" Era

You most likely know "Red" thanks to the megahit "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." Swift also released a music video for the song, which was filmed in one shot with one camera. In honor of the music video's style, we recommend taking a stroll through the Denver Art Museum. (Bonus points if you notice all of the red in the artwork.)

5. "1989" Era

Swift officially planted her flag in the pop genre with "1989." From "Style" to "Shake It Off," the album features uptempo songs you can't help but move to. Find a dance class and break out those dance moves like it's 1989! If dance classes aren't your thing, put on your favorite "1989" song and jam out while you get ready for the show.

6. "Reputation" Era

In 2016, media scrutiny of Swift reached a fever pitch. On top of that, drama between the singer and Ye — the artist formerly known as Kanye West — always seemed to make its way into the headlines. Swift disappeared from the public eye for more than a year, but burst back onto the scene in November 2017 with her powerful, revenge-based album, "Reputation."

Swift channeled all of her anger and frustration into this album. Therefore, the best embodiment of it is a rage room. The Denver metro has several rage rooms, including SMASH*IT Breakroom and Axe Whooping.

7. "Lover" Era

After releasing all of her anger in "Reputation," Swift took a 180-degree turn with "Lover." The album is reminiscent of how it feels to fall in love — giddy, positive and strong. The pop princess also leaned heavily into pastels — primarily pink — when it comes to the album's visuals. There's no better place to enjoy pastels than at the Denver Botanic Gardens.

8. "Folklore" Era

The imagery that comes to mind with "Folklore" can be summarized in several words — cardigans, braids and the woods. Thankfully in Colorado, this era is probably the easiest to obtain. All you have to do is find a quaint coffee shop in your favorite mountain town.

"Folklore" is different from Swift's previous albums in that the songs revolve around characters and their stories rather than Swift's own history. So while in the mountains, be sure to imagine a meet-cute between your own characters.

9. "Evermore" Era

"Evermore" is considered by most to be the sister album to "Folklore" since it was released a few months after. It continues that character-driven writing and ethereal sound. There's no better place to discuss "champagne problems" than over afternoon tea at the Brown Palace. Live music and light chatter fills the hotel lobby every day in an experience that's worth having at least once. It is a popular activity, so make your reservation ASAP.

10. "Midnights" Era

Meet me at midnight! Swift's most recent album release focused heavily on timing. So let's keep the theme going by spending the night at The Clocktower Cabaret. This charming venue is located underneath the Daniels & Fisher Tower in 16th Street Mall. You'll leave feeling very entertained — just in time for the concert of a lifetime.