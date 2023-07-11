Taylor Swift "Eras" tour coming to Denver estimated to bring in $140 million

DENVER — Taylor Swift is expected to create a "Gold Rush" for Denver's economy Friday and Saturday, as part of her climb to one of the highest grossing music tours of all time.

The country-turned pop artist is scheduled to play a sold-out crowd at Empower Field both July 14 and 15, as part of her 52-show national "Eras" tour.

The Common Sense Institute estimated Swift's two Denver shows are estimated to contribute $140 million to Colorado's GDP, and "Swifties" will spend $200 million in those two days.

The Common Sense Institute is a Colorado-based think tank that conducts research examining the impacts of policies, initiatives, and proposed laws on Coloradans.

Taylor Swift in Denver: Governor's letter, ticket prices, economic impact

To calculate the total amount of spending, the non-partisan research organization took the average number each concertgoer spends, then multiplied it by the 76,000 seats available at Empower Field each night.

"There's national data that suggests the average Taylor Swift concert goer is spending about $1,300. For the full show experience: the tickets, the travel, the food, the merchandise, the lodging, this is all incredibly powerful to the Denver economy," Kelly Caufield, executive director for the Common Sense Institute said.

The spending on tickets alone will generate an estimated $38 million in ticket sales, which is equal to 63% of Red Rock's total ticket sales in 2022. The iconic Colorado outdoor music venue brought in $60 million last year in ticket sales, according to the Common Sense Institute.

Contact Denver7 StubHub responds to Denver family's Taylor Swift ticket snafu Jaclyn Allen

Chicago reported the city's highest-ever hotel occupancy the weekend of Taylor Swift's concerts, and Las Vegas said its occupancy rates were the highest since COVID-19 started.

In total, the group's study finds Swift's U.S. tour could generate $4.6 billion in total consumer spending, which would be larger than the GDP of 35 countries.

Swift is performing at 20 venues across the U.S. Then will set off on an international leg of the tour with shows in Europe, Australia and Asia. That will bring her total number of shows to more than 100.

The "Eras" Tour is projected in the top four of all time, according to the Common Sense Institute. Right now, Taylor Swift's shows are coming in behind Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Tour, Ed Shearan's ÷ Tour and U2's 360° Tour.