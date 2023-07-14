Cooler weather across the Denver metro area to end the week

A weak cold front will usher in some slightly cooler conditions today. We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning, with 60s for the morning commute.

We'll see a better chance of storms along the Front Range and eastern plains this afternoon and evening. Expect high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s in Denver, with more 70s and 80s in the mountains.

For the Taylor Swift concert at Empower Field at Mile high, be prepared as there is a slight chance of a shower or storm. At this point, there's a 20 percent chance of a storm for tonight's concert and a slightly better chance for tomorrow's performance.

Saturday will be a bit cooler with a better chance of afternoon storms. We'll see low to mid 80s on Saturday.

Sunday and early next week will warm up and dry out again as highs return to the 90s for lower elevations. The mountains will stay very comfortable with readings in the 80s.

Monday will be very hot for lower elevations with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees under sunny skies.

WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.