Some evacuations lifted in Alexander Mountain Fire burning in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Fire officials lifted some evacuation orders in the Alexander Mountain Fire and released information on re-entry credentials as crews continue to build containment lines on the 9,668 acre-blaze.

The Larimer County fire, the largest wildfire burning in the state, is 32% contained as of Sunday and was first reported on Monday. It forced the evacuations of more than 5,000 people in the area and destroyed at least 25 homes.

On Sunday, it was announced that some evacuation orders were cleared or downgraded.

The following areas in the Alexander Fire burn area were given the "all clear" Sunday morning: East of County Road 27 from Hwy 34 to Masonville. Pinewood, Flatirons, Carter Reservoir area, including Pole Hill. Glen Haven, and the Dunraven Glade Retreat area.

The following areas in the Alexander Fire burn area were downgraded to voluntary evacuation Sunday morning: County Rd 43 from the Retreat to Drake. East from the Little Dam Store including Green Ridge Glade Reservoir, Eden Valley, Bobcat Natural Area, Sylvan Dale.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, evacuees returning to their homes will need to obtain re-entry credentials to access the impacted area.

Credentialing locations will be opened for residents and property owners from the Storm Mountain and Cedar Park communities beginning Monday. Specifically, property owners and residents for the following locations:

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said a team went into the impacted area Saturday and confirmed that the fire destroyed 45 structures — 25 homes and 20 outbuildings.

The sheriff's office is looking for property owners on the following roads:



Cedar Creek Road

Spruce Mountain Drive

Green Ridge Road

Possum Court

Palisade Mountain Drive

Snow Top Drive

Bobcat Drive

If you own property on any of these roads and have not received a phone call from Sheriff Feyen, you're being asked to contact the Damage Assessment Center at 970-980-2800, available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the estimated 508 firefighters battling the blaze continue to make progress building containment lines.

On Sunday, crews focused on structure protection in communities and along Highway 34 and extinguished hot spots near Cedar Park.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.