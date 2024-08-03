Alexander Mountain Fire burns down Loveland couple's home on camera

LOVELAND, Colo. — Walter Shields purchased his dream home three years ago, a log cabin on Storm Mountain. On Wednesday, Shields watched helplessly, as the Alexander Mountain Fire burned down his home.

"It was sickening," said Shields, with tears in his eyes. “I never, in my wildest dreams, expected to lose a home this way."

The loss of his home had an extra sting, since Shields was able to watch his home burn on cameras he set up across the property. The footage shows the flames first consume the property's shed, before spreading to the log cabin.

"I don't want to watch it over and over again," said Shields. "It's too hard."

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Colorado’s largest wildfire had grown to 9,375 acres — up from 9,194 acres reported in a morning update. More than 30 structures have burned in the fire and a damage assessment team began notifying homeowners of their losses.

Shields was evacuated to a local elementary school with his four dogs. He's currently staying in a hotel paid for by his work.

Although devastated by the loss, Shields and his wife are grateful for the support of his co-workers who started a GoFundMe to help them rebuild.

“It's a shame to lose a house that's been there for 44 years," said Shields. "But we'll just have to make a new memory there.”