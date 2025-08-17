Crews respond to small fire inside Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — Firefighters are responding to a small wildfire inside Rocky Mountain National Park that was first reported on Sunday.
Park officials said the fire is approximately 1/10 acre in size and started in the Lumpy Ridge area of the park.
Park fire crews and firefighters from the Estes Valley Fire Protection District are on scene.
There is no word on what sparked the blaze.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Thousands of Denver city workers wait in limbo as layoffs set to start Monday
New music festival coming to Denver's Five Points neighborhood
Apartment complex near Broncos Headquarters in Englewood hit by mail thieves
Popular Denver food truck opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Five Points neighborhood
As the need for younger farmers grows in Colorado, a program is helping them start new families
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.