Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

Crews respond to small fire inside Rocky Mountain National Park

RMNP fire.png
RMNP
RMNP fire.png
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 17, 9am
Posted

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — Firefighters are responding to a small wildfire inside Rocky Mountain National Park that was first reported on Sunday.

Park officials said the fire is approximately 1/10 acre in size and started in the Lumpy Ridge area of the park.

Park fire crews and firefighters from the Estes Valley Fire Protection District are on scene.

There is no word on what sparked the blaze.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7gives.jpg

Denver7 | Gives