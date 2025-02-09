Second defendant pleads guilty in case of Denver MLK monument vandalism

DENVER — The second of two men arrested in connection with the 2024 vandalism of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Denver's City Park has pleaded guilty and was sentenced.

Herman Duran, 68, pleaded guilty on Friday to criminal mischief, a class 4 felony, according to court documents. As part of the plea deal, his theft charge was dismissed.

He was sentenced to three years of probation and was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, minus 33 days for time already served.

Herman Duran was also ordered to pay $69,900 in restitution and court fees.

Last fall, the other defendant involved, Robert Duran, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal mischief. He received a deferred sentence of two years and was also ordered to pay $69,900 in restitution.

Denver Man pleads guilty to role in Denver MLK monument theft, vandalism Stephanie Butzer

The vandalism was reported on Feb. 21, 2024. Dr. Vern Howard, president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission, told Denver7 that a bronze panel that depicted Black Americans who fought in U.S. wars was removed, along with two decorative emblems that depicted an angel of love and a torch of freedom. The pieces were recovered from a scrap metal yard about a week later.

Howard estimated the damage at about $75,000, if not more.

Watch Denver7's coverage from Feb. 21, 2024 as we learned more about the damage done to the monument.

Robert Duran turned himself into the Denver Police Department in late February 2024. Herman Duran was arrested on March 10, 2024.

Robert Duran pleaded guilty and was sentenced in late October, about three months before Herman Duran took the plea deal that led to Friday's sentencing.