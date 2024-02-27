Stolen artifacts from vandalized Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Denver recovered; suspect ID'd

DENVER — Artifacts stolen from the Martin Luther King Jr. monument, which was also vandalized, in Denver’s City Park have been recovered, according to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission.

A bronze panel that depicted Black Americans who fought in U.S. wars and two decorative emblems that depict an angel were recovered from a scrap metal yard Friday, the commission told Denver7.

Dr. Vern L. Howard, chairman of the commission, said Denver police have also identified a suspect. Denver7 has reached out to police for more information.

The "I Have a Dream" monument, which sits in the middle of a roundabout near the City Park Pavilion, was vandalized and the pieces stolen sometime overnight on Feb. 21.

Howard told Denver7 last week that he believes the vandalism was not coincidental.

"I don't believe it's any coincidence that it happened during the 40th anniversary of the Dr. King commission," Howard said, adding that the vandalism felt personal to him because it happened during Black History Month.

This isn't the first time the monument has been vandalized, Howard said, but "this is the first time they did it to this extent."

The monument, unveiled in 2001, was the vision of Wilma J. Webb, a former state representative and wife of Denver’s first Black mayor, Wellington Webb.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to raise money for the repairs.

