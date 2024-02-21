Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Denver’s City Park vandalized overnight

DENVER — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Denver’s City Park was vandalized overnight, according to the president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission.

The damage was discovered by a staff member of Denver’s department of Parks and Rec. Wednesday morning, who immediately notified the president of commission, Dr. Vern Howard.

Howard told Denver7 a panel depicting the nearly 350-year struggle of African Americans from slavery to freedom had been removed, as well as one of the decorative bronze emblem next to the engraving of the monument’s title.

Denver Parks & Rec.

The monument, unveiled in 2001, was the vision of Wilma J. Webb, a former state representative and wife of Denver’s first Black mayor, Wellington Webb.

The City and County of Denver and Mayor Wellington Webb commissioned the statue. Ed Dwight, the first Black trained astronaut and a local artist, was responsible for its creation.

“The intent of this monument is to provide a visual inspiration of Dr. King and his life,” Dwight is quoted as saying in describing the monument. “There is only so much that our history books can describe about the struggle for freedom and civil rights. A visual memorial can help define the living legacy of the history and of Dr. King.”

