Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Denver’s City Park vandalized overnight

Parks and Rec. staff member discovered vandalized monument Wednesday morning
MLK STATUE VANDALISM FEB 21 2024_Courtesy of Dr. Vern Howard
Courtesy of Dr. Vern Howard, president of the MLK Jr. Holiday Commission
MLK STATUE VANDALISM FEB 21 2024_Courtesy of Dr. Vern Howard
Posted at 11:22 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 13:25:38-05

DENVER — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Denver’s City Park was vandalized overnight, according to the president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission.

The damage was discovered by a staff member of Denver’s department of Parks and Rec. Wednesday morning, who immediately notified the president of commission, Dr. Vern Howard.

Howard told Denver7 a panel depicting the nearly 350-year struggle of African Americans from slavery to freedom had been removed, as well as one of the decorative bronze emblem next to the engraving of the monument’s title.

martin luther king mlk monument vandalized_feb 21 2024.jpg

The monument, unveiled in 2001, was the vision of Wilma J. Webb, a former state representative and wife of Denver’s first Black mayor, Wellington Webb.

The City and County of Denver and Mayor Wellington Webb commissioned the statue. Ed Dwight, the first Black trained astronaut and a local artist, was responsible for its creation.

“The intent of this monument is to provide a visual inspiration of Dr. King and his life,” Dwight is quoted as saying in describing the monument. “There is only so much that our history books can describe about the struggle for freedom and civil rights. A visual memorial can help define the living legacy of the history and of Dr. King.”

This is a developing news story and will be updated once we learn more.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here