Second suspect wanted in Martin Luther King Jr. monument vandalism arrested by Denver police

DENVER — A second suspect wanted in connection with the vandalism that occurred at the Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Denver’s City Park has been arrested, according to a spokesperson with the Denver Police Department.

A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department confirmed to Denver7 Herman Duran was arrested back in March 10. Details about the arrest or the charges the suspect is facing in connection with the vandalism and theft at the memorial were not immediately available.

Dr. Vern Howard, president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission, said a bronze panel that depicted Black Americans who fought in U.S. wars was removed, along with two decorative emblems that depicted an angel of love and the torch of freedom. The vandalism and theft occurred on Feb. 21.

The pieces were recovered from a scrap metal yard about a week later.

The first of two suspects turned himself in on Feb. 29 and was arrested for investigation of criminal mischief.

The City and County of Denver and Mayor Wellington Webb commissioned the statue. Unveiled in 2001, it was the vision of Wilma J. Webb, a former state representative and wife of Denver’s first Black mayor, Wellington Webb.

A GoFundMe fundraiser is raising money for the repairs.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | March 20, 4pm