Man pleads guilty to role in Denver MLK monument theft, vandalism

DENVER — A man who was arrested earlier this year in connection with the theft and vandalism of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Denver's City Park pleaded guilty and was sentenced.

Robert Duran, 47, pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of criminal mischief (between $20K and $100K), according to court documents. He received a deferred sentence of two years and was ordered to pay $69,900 in restitution.

Robert Duran turned himself into the Denver Police Department in late February. At that time, police were searching for a second suspect, later identified as Herman Duran. He was arrested on March 10.

Herman Duran has an arraignment scheduled for Nov. 7 in Denver District Court.

The vandalism was reported on Feb. 21. Dr. Vern Howard, president of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission, told Denver7 that a bronze panel that depicted Black Americans who fought in U.S. wars was removed, along with two decorative emblems that depicted an angel of love and a torch of freedom. The pieces were recovered from a scrap metal yard about a week later. Howard estimated the damage at about $75,000, if not more.

Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Denver’s City Park vandalized overnight

The City and County of Denver and Mayor Wellington Webb commissioned the statue.

Unveiled in 2001, it was the vision of Wilma J. Webb, a former state representative and wife of Denver’s first Black mayor, Wellington Webb.