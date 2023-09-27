Watch Now
Reward increased for leads in murder of two employees at Denver’s American Elm Restaurant

Posted at 8:41 AM, Sep 27, 2023
DENVER — The reward for information in the double-homicide of two employees found murdered at a Denver restaurant in April was increased to $32,600.
Denver police announced the reward increase Wednesday morning as investigators continue to seek leads.

Ignacio Gutierrez, 58, and Emerall Vaughn-Dahler, 34, were found dead inside American Elm restaurant in Denver’s West Highland neighborhood on April 24 and loved ones of the victims told Denver7 in May there was little information on what happened.

Loved ones devastated after two employees found dead at Denver restaurant

Speaking about Gutierrez, a close friend said she had seen him just two days before the murders."He was loving, he was very respectful, very responsible. Just a good person, a good, good person," Yarely Hernandez said of her friend, who was a cook at the restaurant.

A GoFundMe for the families of the two employees raised over $150,000.

American Elm closed for several days after the homicides and reopened on Mother’s Day.

Investigators continue working to develop suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

