Denver restaurant to reopen after two employees killed in double homicide

DENVER — A Denver restaurant is set to reopen nearly three weeks after two employees were found murdered.

Family members of the victims — identified as Ignacio Gutierrez, 58, and Emerall Vaughn-Dahler, 34 — say there is still little information about what happened.

Ignacio was the prep cook and Emerall was the general manager at American Elm in Denver's West Highland neighborhood. The two were found deceased inside the restaurant on April 24. The Denver Police Department said the case is being investigated as a double homicide.

The restaurant will open for Mother's Day weekend. American Elm will open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13. It will then open for brunch at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 14 and offer dinner services in the evening.

American Elm is also offering a to-go brunch meal for $98. Orders must be placed before noon on Thursday, May 11.

The restaurant will close again Monday, May 15 through Wednesday, May 17, then reopen for service seven days a week beginning Thursday, May 18.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser collected nearly $151,000 for Ignacio and Emerall's loved ones.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers announced an increased reward of $5,000 for any information that could lead to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call (720) 913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.