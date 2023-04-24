Watch Now
Denver police investigating double homicide in West Highland neighborhood

Posted at 4:10 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 18:10:24-04

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a double homicide in the city's West Highland neighborhood.

At 12:48 p.m., the department sent out a tweet saying officers were conducting a death investigation in the 4100 block of West 38th Avenue.

In an update at 3:37 p.m., DPD said two victims were found, and the case is now being investigated as a double homicide.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victims' names and causes of death at a later time.

Investigators are working to develop suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

